Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. 10,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.