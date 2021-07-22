Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.97 Million

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $869.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $819.63 million and the highest is $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $476.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

