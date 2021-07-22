Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $138.49. 71,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.50.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

