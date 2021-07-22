Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report sales of $62.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.45 million and the highest is $62.72 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $254.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $717,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

