Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $84.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.05 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $365.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $368.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $516.92 million, with estimates ranging from $476.60 million to $568.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.42. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,511 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.