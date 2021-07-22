Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,317. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

