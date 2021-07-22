Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $19.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,761,585. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,073,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 0.43.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

