ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ALNPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. assumed coverage on ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.