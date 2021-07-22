Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,832 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $177,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $323.19 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.