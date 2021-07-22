Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $143.12 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,413 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Moody’s worth $143,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $381.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

