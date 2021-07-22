Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $125.61 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $125,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

