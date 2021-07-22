Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,606,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $149,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

