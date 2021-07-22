Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 3% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 829,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

