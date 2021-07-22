Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 425,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39.

