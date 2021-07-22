Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 3,172 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

