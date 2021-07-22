Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 936 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $180.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.