Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Trex worth $36,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

