Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 127,545 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 805,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,545 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

