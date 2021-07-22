Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,298 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.42% of DermTech worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMTK opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,203 shares of company stock worth $8,897,960. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

