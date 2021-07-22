Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 871,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $632,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

DOCN stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

