Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,570 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $35,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.