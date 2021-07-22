American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,211,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,156,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

