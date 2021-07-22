American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $163.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

