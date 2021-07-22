American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.