American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.92. 138,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

