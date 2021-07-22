American Electric Power Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

