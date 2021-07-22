American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 834,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.