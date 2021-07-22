Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

