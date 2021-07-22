Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $383,576.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 760,396,513 coins and its circulating supply is 211,986,125 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

