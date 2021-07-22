Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $6.39 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

