Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.31% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.