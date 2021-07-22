Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $5.07 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $30,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $11,332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $6,303,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VTIQU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.