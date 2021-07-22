Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $4.91 Million in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 501,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.95% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

MAAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.