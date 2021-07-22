Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,426 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.95% of Gossamer Bio worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

