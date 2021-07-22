Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 38,463 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,987,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.