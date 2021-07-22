Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Down 3.5%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

