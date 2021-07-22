Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.82 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.86. 52,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,868. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.