Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$19.39. The company has a market cap of C$692.30 million and a PE ratio of -58.32.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.