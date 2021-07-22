Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading Down 8.2%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. 765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ALMFF. Citigroup cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

