Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $122.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $1,302,267. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.