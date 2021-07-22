AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$27.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

AltaGas stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.22. 95,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,748. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.26.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

