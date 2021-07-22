alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,617.0 days.

ALSRF opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

