Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

