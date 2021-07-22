Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €36.68 ($43.15) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.84.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

