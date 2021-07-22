ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.