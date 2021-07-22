Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,666.53. 11,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,495.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

