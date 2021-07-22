Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $3.06 million and $5.63 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00105985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.60 or 0.99855119 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

