Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

ALLY stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23. Ally Financial has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,318,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

