Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.
NYSE ALLY opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23.
In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
