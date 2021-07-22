Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

