Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$140.84 million for the quarter.
