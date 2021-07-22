Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$140.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

